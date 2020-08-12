Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ingredion by 552.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

INGR opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

