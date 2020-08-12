Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LYB opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.