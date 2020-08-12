Optimal Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.