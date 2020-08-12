Optimal Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 261.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

