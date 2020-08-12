Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,719 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after buying an additional 211,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

