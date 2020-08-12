Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Nutrien also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.90 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.24.

NYSE NTR opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

