Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutrien updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

