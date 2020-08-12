NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $23.36. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 194,142 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 442.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

