NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.38 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 824,908 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 634,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 239,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

