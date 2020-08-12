NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

PODD stock opened at $198.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

