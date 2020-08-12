NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

