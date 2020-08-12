NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 753 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020 // Comments off

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.