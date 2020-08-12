NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 753 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

