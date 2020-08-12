NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,832 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.12% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

RPAI stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

