NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 300 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Beigene by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $245,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,554.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total transaction of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,063 shares of company stock valued at $45,099,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $209.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $256.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.27.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

