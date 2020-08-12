NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 15,749 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.7% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,045,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,263,000 after acquiring an additional 365,287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,003,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after purchasing an additional 497,866 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Veritas Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

NYSE:SLF opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

