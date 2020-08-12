NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

