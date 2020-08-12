NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $153.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

