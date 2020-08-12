NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,940 shares of company stock worth $13,012,478. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $131.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

