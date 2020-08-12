NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,610 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

