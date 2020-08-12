NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 7,509 Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 135.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $46,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,872,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

Shares of W opened at $309.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.66.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

