NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 477 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after buying an additional 314,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Five9 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AXA increased its position in Five9 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,955 shares of company stock worth $11,283,747. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.