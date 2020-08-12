NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 10,332 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

