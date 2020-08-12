NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $9,044,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,233,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $1,511,178.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,932 shares of company stock valued at $21,285,219. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.78.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $181.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $217.58.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

