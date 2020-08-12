NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.