NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $2,671,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,125 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $228,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

