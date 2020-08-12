NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,609 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

