NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 52.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

VIPS opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

