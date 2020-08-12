NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.65 Million in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.