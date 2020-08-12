NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.48 Million in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2,969.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $21,170,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 162.19, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

