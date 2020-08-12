NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.46 Million in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of LiveRamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LiveRamp by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LiveRamp by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in LiveRamp by 13.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in LiveRamp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

RAMP stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $32,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

