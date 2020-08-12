NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.42 Million in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 243,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

