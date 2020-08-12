NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,712 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

