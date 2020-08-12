NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 143.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 24.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.36. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

