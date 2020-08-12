NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,510 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Credicorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Credicorp by 53.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,532,000 after purchasing an additional 311,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credicorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Credicorp by 72.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 588,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 246,717 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Banco Santander downgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

