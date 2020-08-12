NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. State Street Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after buying an additional 149,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,195,000 after buying an additional 246,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.55.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.