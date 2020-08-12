NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of ABC opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

