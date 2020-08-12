NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 55,530 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 142,066 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE NNN opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

