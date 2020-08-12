NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 8,358 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

CHKP stock opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

