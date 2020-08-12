NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 700 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $142,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,262.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.41. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.14.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

