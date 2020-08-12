NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 400 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $8,048,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

