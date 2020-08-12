Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:TXAC) Quiet Period To Expire on August 17th

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:TXAC) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 17th. Nkarta had issued 11,800,000 shares in its public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $118,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Nkarta’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ TXAC opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Nkarta Company Profile

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

