Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:BLCT) Quiet Period Set To End on August 17th

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:BLCT) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 17th. Nkarta had issued 5,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $84,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $35.89.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.