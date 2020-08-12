National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and a P/E ratio of 40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.