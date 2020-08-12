National Bank Financial Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 37,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

