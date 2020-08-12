National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kinaxis Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kinaxis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.09.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$193.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$199.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.26. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$75.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total transaction of C$2,798,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,027 shares in the company, valued at C$8,773,695.71.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.