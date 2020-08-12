National Bank Financial Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.80.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$20.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$25.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.56.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Pedro Antonio Damjanic Yutronic acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,436.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at C$307,229.55.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

