National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.95. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.