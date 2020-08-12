National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 50.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cree by 133.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cree by 299.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.17. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $74.72.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

