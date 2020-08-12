National Asset Management Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,314 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

