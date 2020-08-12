National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,106 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.07.

XRAY stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.17, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

